On Monday, June 29, the Street Crimes Response Team (SCRT) along with Lincoln City Police, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and Newport Police executed a residential search warrant in Otis (76 N Holiday Lane).
Quentin Zeller-Nelson, 26, of Otis, was arrested after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Lincoln City Police Department. During the warrant execution the SCRT seized a quantity of suspected methamphetamine and narcotics paraphernalia such as smoking devices.
Zeller-Nelson was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail for Delivery and Possession of Methamphetamine and Frequenting or Maintaining a Place Where Drugs are Used. His bail was set at $165,000.
The Street Crimes Response Unit (SCRT) is a county-wide team designed to augment the Patrol Division. This team specializes in the handling of community impact crimes, such as narcotics investigations, burglaries, and repeat offenders and does so by investigating these crimes thoroughly.
The SCRT is made up of members of the Lincoln City Police and the Newport Police Departments and routinely obtains assistance from the Toledo Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
"LCPD would like to express our thanks to Newport Police drug-detection K9 Zoe and her handler," LCPD officials stated. "K9 teams are essential to these investigations."
The Lincoln City Police Department encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity they witness, as it may assist law enforcement. The LCPD Drug Tip Line is available at 541-994-9800.
Information Submitted By Sergeant Jeffrey Winn
