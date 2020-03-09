On March 4, at approximately 3:50 a.m., Toledo Officer Henderson conducted a traffic stop on a white 2012 Jeep after observing numerous traffic violations.
Officer Henderson contacted the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Jaremaine Hubbard, and observed numerous indicators of impairment and developed probable cause to arrest Hubbard for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants. Hubbard was also found to be on active probation for Unlawful Possession of Cocaine.
After Hubbard was taken into custody, an inventory of the vehicle was conducted where approximately 92 grams of suspected cocaine and a significant amount of currency was located.
A female passenger of the vehicle was also identified as Hope Poet. Poet was found to be on active probation for Burglary I. Poet was taken into custody for Probation Violation, Interfering with a Police Officer, Unlawful Possession of Cocaine, Unlawful Delivery of Cocaine and Unlawful Delivery of Cocaine within 1,000 Feet of a School. Poet was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail.
Hubbard was transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he provided a breath sample, which revealed a blood alcohol content of .15 percent. Hubbard was lodged for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants, Criminal Driving While Suspended, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, Interfering with a Police Officer, Unlawful Possession of Cocaine, Unlawful Delivery of Cocaine, Unlawful Delivery of Cocaine within 1000 Feet of a School and Probation Violation.
The investigation is ongoing. The Toledo Police Department encourages citizens to report drug related activity to the Toledo Police Dispatch at 541-336-5555.
