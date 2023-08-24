Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) officers will step up enforcement efforts against drunk driving over the Labor Day weekend.
This additional enforcement effort is being conducted in conjunction with national crackdown efforts that are designed to curb drunken driving, decrease crashes, reduce injuries, and save lives, according to LCPD Lt. Jeffrey Winn.
"During the upcoming Labor Day weekend, law enforcement agencies nationwide will be out in force looking to get drunk and impaired drivers off the roadways," Winn said. "Lincoln City Police officers will be putting extra focus on seeking out drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs. Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (DUII) continues to be a leading cause of motor vehicle crash injuries and deaths throughout the nation."
A driver arrested for DUII faces a court-mandated appearance and thousands of dollars in fines and fees.
LCPD will use grant funding for the additional enforcement. The agency last used the grant funds during the weekend of the Newport Seafood and Wine Festival. During that operation, the officer conducted multiple traffic stops, but no DUII arrests were made.
According to Winn, the LCPD members are committed to the safety of citizens and visitors.
"The DUII Enforcement grant funds are a valuable resource that assists us in improving the traffic safety in our community," Winn said. "Our goal is simple: to save lives and prevent injuries caused by DUII crashes."
The grant funds are made possible through the Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon Impact.
