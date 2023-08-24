Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) officers will step up enforcement efforts against drunk driving over the Labor Day weekend.

DUII Enforcement

This additional enforcement effort is designed to curb drunken driving, decrease crashes, reduce injuries, and save lives.

This additional enforcement effort is being conducted in conjunction with national crackdown efforts that are designed to curb drunken driving, decrease crashes, reduce injuries, and save lives, according to LCPD Lt. Jeffrey Winn.

