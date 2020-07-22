Following a 3.2 magnitude earthquake in Rose Lodge that was reported yesterday afternoon by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a string of quakes were felt further north in Alaska and Canada.
On July 21, USGS reported an on shore earthquake in Rose Lodge, just outside of Lincoln City, that had a depth of 44.0 kilometers and posed no threat of a tsunami. Then at 10:12 p.m. that evening, USGS reported a 7.8 magnitude quake 65 miles off the coast of Perryville, Alaska.
The relatively large earthquake had a depth of 28 kilometers and triggered a tsunami warning. At this time, the warning has been canceled as the quake produced waves of less than a foot and no immediate damage has been reported.
At 4:33 a.m. this morning (July 22), USGS reported another earthquake off the coast of Vancouver, Canada. This earthquake was a 5.4 magnitude and had a depth of 10 kilometers. USGS said it did not pose a threat of a tsunami, as it occurred over 150 miles off shore.
“Our Dispatch Center and County Emergency Management closely monitored updates for the Alaska earthquake for a possible distant tsunami for the Oregon Coast, but we were fortunate the event did not create a distant event for us,” the Lincoln County Emergency Management Team stated this morning.
Here are links to the USGS for earthquake monitoring and the NTWC - National Tsunami Warning Center:
- NTWC - https://www.tsunami.gov/ - USCG - https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/map/
These are both located on our County Emergency Management Page titled "Current Conditions".
