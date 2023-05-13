Lincoln City's annual Kite Festivals and the city's ocean views continue to draw visitors to the region and the latest report about tourism in Oregon and along the Oregon Coast shows significant growth.
According to the Oregon Travel Commission, doing business as Travel Oregon, the state's travel economy reached new highs across most categories in 2022, powering local communities and connections across the state.
By the numbers impact
Travel serves as a catalyst for a productive economy while supporting the success of other industries. Statewide, the Oregon tourism industry experienced an increase in direct travel spending by 26.5% year-over-year, from $10.9 billion to $13.9 billion.
The latest economic impact report released by Travel Oregon highlights that the state and regional tourism industry saw continued demand for overnight accommodations, which led to large gains in visitor spending. This increased spending, coupled with inflation and a tight labor market, contributed to an increase in employee earnings as well, with both having a cumulative effect on increased tax revenue that benefits local communities.
Approximately 16,450 travel jobs were created in Oregon in 2022; overall, the industry is comprised of 117,360 direct jobs, growing by 16.3% year-over-year. The tax revenue analysis found that taxes from travel activity increased by 24.1%, or $181 million, compared to 2021, according to Travel Oregon. Taxes collected by local governments rose by 21.2%, or $45 million, while state taxes increased by the same percentage, or $66 million. Travel earnings — the amount of money earned by employees— also increased by 23.9% for a total of $821 million during 2022.
“Tourism is critical to the strength of Oregon’s economy and essential to the growth of other industries across the state,” Travel Oregon CEO Todd Davidson said. “Together, Travel Oregon and the state’s seven regions are dedicated to driving positive economic impacts for the people and communities that call Oregon home while nurturing destinations throughout the state, stewarding the natural environment, and celebrating the diversity of Oregon’s communities and cultures. Our collective efforts are creating a stronger, more equitable, and future-ready Oregon economy where all visitors feel safe, respected and inspired as they travel throughout our beautiful state.”
The Oregon Coast enjoyed significant economic gains in 2022," according to Travel Oregon. Visitor spending increased by 24% to $2.4 billion. Employment climbed 16.4% from 2021 to 2022 to employ 25,290 workers. Earnings increased by 24% to reach a total of $874.5 million while tax revenue jumped 14.7% from $101 million in 2021 to $116 million in 2022.
"It's our privilege to welcome travelers to experience all the magic the Oregon Coast has to offer," Oregon Coast Visitors Association (OCVA) Executive Director Marcus Hinz said. "Our goal is that the tourism industry helps support and strengthen coastal communities. Visitor spending contributes to economic development, and visitor stewardship preserves and protects coastal ecosystems and natural resources. Through proactive destination management strategies, travel and tourism can help the Oregon Coast truly become a coastal utopia for all."
Travel is an economic powerhouse that drives the opportunity to uplift communities up and down the Oregon Coast, according to the release from OCVA, which works with coastal communities to align partnerships, destination development projects, and destination marketing with the vision of creating “a coastal utopia for all.”
