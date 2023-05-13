Lincoln City's annual Kite Festivals and the city's ocean views continue to draw visitors to the region and the latest report about tourism in Oregon and along the Oregon Coast shows significant growth.

High Flying Attractions

The annual fall and summer kite flying competitions at the D River Wayside are a popular tourist attraction in Lincoln City.

According to the Oregon Travel Commission, doing business as Travel Oregon, the state's travel economy reached new highs across most categories in 2022, powering local communities and connections across the state.

Did You Know?

The tax revenue analysis found that taxes from travel activity increased by 24.1%, or $181 million, compared to 2021. Taxes collected by local governments rose by 21.2%, or $45 million, while state taxes increased by the same percentage, or $66 million. Travel earnings — the amount of money earned by employees— also increased by 23.9% for a total of $821 million during 2022.

