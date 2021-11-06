This week Tigers celebrated that we raised $1,003 for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This means Taft Tigers beat their goal of $1,000 and all of the money will go to the local hospital for screenings for people who may not be able to afford them.
This month is Native American Heritage Month, Tigers will be honoring this by putting facts about the month in the morning announcements and will be putting out a quiz to test Tigers on their knowledge. This week is very big for Seniors and early graduating Juniors because it’s College
Application Week. This is where colleges come to the school and give out their information and lots of students apply and a lot of students get accepted to the visiting colleges on the spot.
A lot of Tigers consider the week a good thing because they get all the college information they need and get into the colleges they want but other Tigers feel the week is very stressful and have a hard time with their applications.
Taft is also closing the bathrooms during passing periods due to kids vandalizing them and vaping in them. They are also only letting one kid out per class during class-time which makes bathroom visits easier to track. Tiger ASB is working on putting out PSA’s to inform Tigers about how what they’re doing is wrong.
This week is another reminder that Tigers are resilient and will continue to persevere.
