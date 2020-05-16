Lincoln County Public Health announced today another positive case of COVID-19. The new case brings Lincoln County’s total to 8 confirmed cases with 5 recovered.
Lincoln County is in close coordination with Oregon Health Authority (OHA) about these cases. Test results are now coming from multiple laboratories and are delivered electronically to providers, counties, and OHA throughout the day. As a result, some counties may release county data sooner than it is reported on the Oregon Health Authority website. www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus .
This individual is in their 60s. The individual has had contact with a person confirmed to have COVID-19. The person is not hospitalized and is self-isolating per Public Health guidelines.
“Today's announcement is an important reminder that COVID-19 is still spreading in Oregon. As we enter into phase 1 of the reopening, it is important to continue to practice safety precautions.” said Nicole Fields, Deputy Director “We must continue to physically distance, protect others with cloth face coverings whenever possible, and wash our hands frequently.”
The best way to protect yourself is to stay home and avoid exposure to the virus. There are easy steps you can take to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and many types of illness - including the flu - especially to older adults and those with underlying chronic diseases:
Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash. Wash your hands immediately after. Or, cough into your upper arm.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Maintain at least 6 feet of space between yourself and others.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched.
Wear a cloth facemask when you go out in public.
Follow the governor’s orders on social distancing.
Follow CDC’s travel guidance.
You can find more information at www.co.lincoln.or.us/covid
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.