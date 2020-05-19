Lincoln County voters have cast their ballots in the 2020 Oregon Primary Election conducted Tuesday, May 19.
As of May 20, Lincoln County tallied 18,816 votes, with approximately 99 percent counted. Voter turnout was just over 50 percent.
Unofficial results in the County Commissioner, Position 2, race show Claire Hall well ahead with 6,789 votes while Joe Hitselberger was the next closest at 3,484 votes.
The results in the Lincoln County District Attorney race reveal Lanee Danforth with 9,484 votes, just ahead of current DA Jonathan Cable at 6,061 votes. In another Lincoln County race, Judge of the Circuit Court, 17th District, Position 1, Sheryl Bachart (12,008 votes) was well ahead of challenger Russell Baldwin (4,887 votes).
County commissioners will certify the results within 20 days.
State primary results
In the race for President, Joseph Biden won the Oregon democratic vote with 354,108 votes or 67.43 percent. Donald Trump won the republican vote with 303,504 votes or 93.61 percent. Trump ran unopposed in the primary election.
For US Senator on the republican side, Jo Rae Perkins edged out Paul Romero Jr. with 148,040 votes or 48.98 percent. The democrats will send incumbent Jeff Merkley to the general election with 482,124 votes. Merkley ran in the primary unopposed.
Democrats are sending Suzanne Bonamici, who garnered 77,906 votes to the general election in the US Representative 1st District. She will face Christopher C. Christensen, republican who received 18,766 votes.
In the 2nd District democrat race, Alex Spenser received 22,705 votes while republican Cliff Bentz leads unofficially with 34,389 votes.
Earl Blumenauer got the nod in the US Representative 3rd District race with121,758 votes. He will face republican challenger Joanna Harbour who got 17,482 votes.
In the US Representative 4th district Peter Defazio will face Alex Skarlatos in the general election in November.
Incumbent democrat Kurt Schrader running in the US Representative 5th District, received 70.54 percent of the vote and will face republican Amy Ryan Courser who got 52.55 percent of the vote.
See the full Lincoln County results below:
Primary Election - Final Report
Total number of votes: 18,816
Approximate % Counted: 99.00%
Turnout: 50.76%
United States President, Democrat
Joseph R Biden 5934
Bernie Sanders 1196
Elizabeth Warren 524
Tulsi Gabbard 158
United States Senator, Democrat
Jeff Merkley 7371
United States Representative in Congress, 5th District - Democrat
Blair G Reynolds 584
Kurt Schrader 5202
Mark F Gamba 1888
Secretary of State - Democrat
Mark D Hass 2920
Jamie McLeod-Skinner 1889
Shemia Fagan 2616
State Treasurer - Democrat
Tobias Reed 6325
Attorney General - Democrat
Ellen Rosenblum 6612
State Senator, 5th District - Democrat
Melissa T Cribbins 6247
State Representative, 9th District - Democrat
Cal Mukumoto 189
Mark Daily 64
State Representative, 10th District - Democrat
David Gomberg 6256
United States President - Republican
Donald J Trump 4039
United States Senator - Republican
Paul J Romero Jr 1318
Robert Schwartz 539
Jo Rae Perkins 1851
John Verbeek 295
United States Representative in Congress, 5th District - Republican
Angela Roman 361
Amy Ryan Courser 1826
G Shane Dinkel 1214
Joey Nations 542
Secretary of State - Republican
Kim Thatcher 3380
Dave W Stauffer 642
State Treasurer - Republican
Jeff Gudman 3649
Attorney General - Republican
Michael Cross 3388
State Senator, 5th District - Republican
Dick Anderson 3657
State Representative, 9th District - Republican
Boomer Wright 50
State Representative, 10th District - Republican
Max Sherman 3443
Judge of the Supreme Court, Position 1
Thomas A Balmer 9933
Van Pounds 3911
Judge of the Supreme Court, Position 7
Martha Walters 11886
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 11
Joel DeVore 7689
Kyle L Krohn 5869
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 1
Josephine H Mooney 11611
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 12
Erin C Lagesen 11567
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 13
Doug Tookey 12838
Judge of the Circuit Court, 17th District, Position 1
Russell L Baldwin 4246
Sheryl M Bachart 10694
District Attorney, Lincoln County
Kenneth R Park 1122
Lanee Danforth 8251
Jonathan H Cable 5411
Lincoln County Commissioner, Position 2
Joe Hitselberger 3080
Claire Hall 5965
Edward M Johnston 600
David M Davis 1470
Betty Kamikawa 2648
Write-Ins 907
Lincoln County Assessor
Joe Davidson 11150
