Primary Election - Final Report
Total number of votes: 18,816
Approximate % Counted: 99.00%
Turnout: 50.76%
United States President, Democrat
Joseph R Biden 5934
Bernie Sanders 1196
Elizabeth Warren 524
Tulsi Gabbard 158
United States Senator, Democrat
Jeff Merkley 7371
United States Representative in Congress, 5th District - Democrat
Blair G Reynolds 584
Kurt Schrader 5202
Mark F Gamba 1888
Secretary of State - Democrat
Mark D Hass 2920
Jamie McLeod-Skinner 1889
Shemia Fagan 2616
State Treasurer - Democrat
Tobias Reed 6325
Attorney General - Democrat
Ellen Rosenblum 6612
State Senator, 5th District - Democrat
Melissa T Cribbins 6247
State Representative, 9th District - Democrat
Cal Mukumoto 189
Mark Daily 64
State Representative, 10th District - Democrat
David Gomberg 6256
United States President - Republican
Donald J Trump 4039
United States Senator - Republican
Paul J Romero Jr 1318
Robert Schwartz 539
Jo Rae Perkins 1851
John Verbeek 295
United States Representative in Congress, 5th District - Republican
Angela Roman 361
Amy Ryan Courser 1826
G Shane Dinkel 1214
Joey Nations 542
Secretary of State - Republican
Kim Thatcher 3380
Dave W Stauffer 642
State Treasurer - Republican
Jeff Gudman 3649
Attorney General - Republican
Michael Cross 3388
State Senator, 5th District - Republican
Dick Anderson 3657
State Representative, 9th District - Republican
Boomer Wright 50
State Representative, 10th District - Republican
Max Sherman 3443
Judge of the Supreme Court, Position 1
Thomas A Balmer 9933
Van Pounds 3911
Judge of the Supreme Court, Position 7
Martha Walters 11886
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 11
Joel DeVore 7689
Kyle L Krohn 5869
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 1
Josephine H Mooney 11611
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 12
Erin C Lagesen 11567
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 13
Doug Tookey 12838
Judge of the Circuit Court, 17th District, Position 1
Russell L Baldwin 4246
Sheryl M Bachart 10694
District Attorney, Lincoln County
Kenneth R Park 1122
Lanee Danforth 8251
Jonathan H Cable 5411
Lincoln County Commissioner, Position 2
Joe Hitselberger 3080
Claire Hall 5965
Edward M Johnston 600
David M Davis 1470
Betty Kamikawa 2648
Write-Ins 907
Lincoln County Assessor
Joe Davidson 11150
