Vote Badges

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Primary Election - Final Report
 
Total number of votes: 18,816
Approximate % Counted: 99.00%
Turnout: 50.76%
 
United States President, Democrat
 
Joseph R Biden               5934
Bernie Sanders               1196
Elizabeth Warren              524
Tulsi Gabbard                   158
 
United States Senator, Democrat
 
Jeff Merkley                    7371
 
United States Representative in Congress, 5th District - Democrat
 
Blair G Reynolds                584
Kurt Schrader                  5202
Mark F Gamba                 1888
 
Secretary of State - Democrat
 
Mark D Hass                     2920
Jamie McLeod-Skinner       1889
Shemia Fagan                   2616
 
State Treasurer - Democrat
 
Tobias Reed                     6325
 
Attorney General - Democrat   
 
Ellen Rosenblum              6612
 
State Senator, 5th District - Democrat
 
Melissa T Cribbins            6247
 
State Representative, 9th District - Democrat           
 
Cal Mukumoto                  189
Mark Daily                        64
 
State Representative, 10th District - Democrat
 
David Gomberg               6256
 
United States President - Republican
 
Donald J Trump               4039
 
United States Senator - Republican
 
Paul J Romero Jr             1318
Robert Schwartz               539
Jo Rae Perkins                1851
John Verbeek                   295
 
United States Representative in Congress, 5th District - Republican
 
Angela Roman                   361
Amy Ryan Courser           1826
G Shane Dinkel                1214
Joey Nations                     542
 
Secretary of State - Republican
 
Kim Thatcher                  3380
Dave W Stauffer               642
 
State Treasurer - Republican
 
Jeff Gudman                   3649
 
Attorney General - Republican
 
Michael Cross                 3388
 
State Senator, 5th District - Republican
 
Dick Anderson                3657
 
State Representative, 9th District - Republican
 
Boomer Wright               50
 
State Representative, 10th District - Republican
 
Max Sherman             3443
 
Judge of the Supreme Court, Position 1
 
Thomas A Balmer       9933
Van Pounds                3911
 
Judge of the Supreme Court, Position 7
 
Martha Walters        11886
 
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 11
 
Joel DeVore               7689
Kyle L Krohn              5869
 
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 1
 
Josephine H Mooney    11611
 
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 12
 
Erin C Lagesen            11567
 
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 13
 
Doug Tookey               12838
 
Judge of the Circuit Court, 17th District, Position 1
 
Russell L Baldwin            4246
Sheryl M Bachart          10694
 
District Attorney, Lincoln County
 
Kenneth R Park              1122
Lanee Danforth              8251
Jonathan H Cable           5411
 
Lincoln County Commissioner, Position 2
 
Joe Hitselberger             3080
Claire Hall                     5965
Edward M Johnston         600
David M Davis               1470
Betty Kamikawa            2648
Write-Ins                       907
 
Lincoln County Assessor
 
Joe Davidson              11150
 
 
 
 
 
0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Will the majority of lost jobs return when Lincoln County reopens?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.