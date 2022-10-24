City Council

The Lincoln City City Council has overall responsibility for the scope, direction and financing of city services. The council meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 6 p.m. Meetings are traditionally held in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Third Floor, 801 SW Highway 101 in Lincoln City.

Four candidates are in the Nov. 8 General Election race for two positions with the Lincoln City City Council.

Sydney Kasner is seeking a fulltime position as a Ward 2 councilor after being appointed to the council in November 2021. Carolyn Nguyen is also running for the Ward 2 council position. Ward 3 Councilor Rick Mark is facing challenger Mellissa Sumner.

