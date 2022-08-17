Independent gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson and her supporters have delivered 48,214 signatures to the Oregon Secretary of State’s office in an effort to qualify her for the November General Election.
Johnson needs to collect 23,744 valid signatures to qualify for the ballot.
“Coming onto the ballot through the power of people’s signatures is one of the most meaningful – and foundational – elements of my campaign,” Johnson said. “As I’ve been traveling the state talking to Oregonians, one thing is very clear – they are ready for a real change, and there’s no bigger change than electing an Independent governor loyal only to the people of Oregon.”
Over the past several weeks, Johnson and her supporters have been collecting the needed voter signatures. She and her supporters delivered the voter signatures Tuesday, Aug. 16.
“By delivering more than twice the number of signatures needed, we’ve made it very difficult for the political establishment to imagine ways to keep me off the ballot,” said Johnson. “We’re going to put the people back in charge of the state we love.”
Oregon law ORS 249.008(2) and OAR 165-0110 allow the Oregon Elections Division to verify petitions based on a random or samples of the signatures rather than verifying all of the signatures. The number of random signatures selected is based on the number of signatures turned in for verification.
The Oregon Elections Division staff will compare the petition signature to signatures on file in the signer’s voter registration record, according to the Oregon Secretary of State's Office.
If the signature does not have sufficient points of similarity, it is rejected.
The Secretary of State has until Aug. 30 to verify the signatures submitted by Johnson.
