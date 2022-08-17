Independent gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson and her supporters have delivered 48,214 signatures to the Oregon Secretary of State’s office in an effort to qualify her for the November General Election.

The Delivery

Independent gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson, left waving, and her supporters, deliver boxes containing sheets with voter signatures to the Oregon Secretary of State's office in Salem.

Johnson needs to collect 23,744 valid signatures to qualify for the ballot.

