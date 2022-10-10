Lincoln City voters will be asked to elect the city mayor in the Nov. 8 General Election.
Incumbent Susan Wahlke is facing challenger Riley Hoagland, a Lincoln City City Councilor.
The News Guard has reached out to the Wahlke and Hoagland with the following questions about their candidacy.
The News Guard: Why are you running for reelection as Mayor?
Susan Wahlke: I want to serve a full four-year term. I was elected in May of 2021 to fill the unexpired portion of Dick Anderson’s term. I have only served as mayor since June of 2021. I want to continue the work we have been doing during the time I have been mayor.
Riley Hoagland: It is time to have a passionate, visionary mayor who has a depth of knowledge in multiple disciplines to be able to lead in a different way than has traditionally been done. I will be a mayor who strongly advocates for community minded events, equitable development, and sees the value of listening to everyone. As a single father, I see the importance of bringing more vibrancy to the community. We have an opportunity to build up our community so that it is more attractive to the youth, for the long-term livability of the city.
The News Guard: What experience and background do you have that would help you to continue to serve as Mayor?
Wahlke: I have served as Mayor for the past 16 months. I believe that our council has worked together well and accomplished some things. I want to continue to work on the things we have started. I have served as budget chair, urban renewal chair, and council president. Soon after I moved to Lincoln County, I worked for the City of Lincoln City, first as assistant to the city attorney and later as assistant to the chief of police. My experience as a city employee gives me a unique perspective as mayor.
The News Guard: What experience and background do you have that qualifies you to be city mayor?
Hoagland: In the workforce, I spent many years managing and training employees across retail, casino, and education positions. My work experience has granted me opportunities to create and keep long-lasting relationships that give me much insight to the thoughts and desires of the people of Lincoln City. In my local government roles, I have spent six years as a city councilor where I was on the budget committee as vice-chair and chairman. In the two years on planning commission, I was vice-chairman.
I have received years of professional development training with the League of Oregon Cities of which I am the vice-president to the Persons of Color Caucus. I am also on executive boards of the Oregon Cascades West Council of Government and Hispanic Elected Officials for the National League of Cities.
The News Guard: If you agree that the Lincoln City Mayor should be a collaborator during city council meetings to find effective solutions to issues, how would you accomplish that collaboration?
Wahlke: Yes, I agree that the Lincoln City Mayor should be a collaborator, but unlike some Oregon cities, the Lincoln City Mayor has one of seven votes. I give every councilor a chance to state their opinion, and I state my opinion. I encourage discussion of the issues, and input from the public and staff. As mayor I listen. In a leadership role, often listening is more important than talking.
Hoagland: In my years of service, you have heard me speak on health, safety, and environmental concerns, given energy to brilliant community ideas, and kept the history of Lincoln City alive, as it is so much more than just tourism. All of us have the capacity to create and advocate for inclusive and diverse ideas and action plans. I believe encouragement is one of the strongest traits a mayor could have to be impactful with others in office.
The News Guard: If elected, what would be your top three priorities?
Wahlke: I want to work with council to continue to grow our housing inventory, tackle the deferred maintenance in our parks, and continue to work on emergency preparedness. There are many areas to work on, and it is difficult to choose only three.
Hoagland: To strengthen our economy, we have an opportunity to create off-season events and to encourage emerging businesses to relocate. Prioritizing our healthy environment will be crucial to the long-term success of this highly sought-after city. As an entrepreneur, I bring a valuable perspective to the challenges of doing business here. Lastly, highlighting the diverse and rich cultural history of our land will always benefit our community.
The News Guard: When did you become a Lincoln City Councilor and when did you become city mayor?
Wahlke: I was elected to serve as Ward 1 City Councilor in 2014 and served from 2015 through 2018. In November of 2018 I ran for Mayor and lost. I ran again when the position became vacant and was sworn in on June 14, 2021.
Prior to my election as Ward 1 City Councilor and after my loss in 2018, I have served on the Lincoln City budget committee. I have served the City for the past 12 years, except for the few months in early 2021 when I was watching and listening!
The News Guard: When did you become a Lincoln City Councilor?
Hoagland: I was elected to office in 2016 and again in 2020.
As the elected legislative body of the City of Lincoln City, the mayor and city council have overall responsibility for the scope, direction and financing of city services.
Follow Election 2022 at thenewsguard.com and in the Tuesday print editions of The News Guard.
