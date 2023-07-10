Two Lincoln City Council seats, Wards I, and Ward II, are up for election Nov. 7, 2023 with terms beginning Jan.1, 2024.
The two open positions are left following the resignations of Sydner Kasner and Elaine Starmer. The Lincoln City Council voted to allow an open election to fill the two positions.
To be eligible for an elected to a Lincoln City Council position, a person must be a qualified elector within the meaning of the state Constitution and have resided in the ward he or she seeks to represent for six months immediately preceding the last day available for filing for election or appointment and must continue to reside in the ward throughout his or her term of office. “City” means all areas included in the corporate limits as of the date of the election.
The candidate information and forms can be obtained from the City Recorder at City Hall, 801 SW Highway 101, Lincoln City, OR 97367.
For more information, contact the City Recorder, at 541-996-1203.
