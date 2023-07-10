Election 2023

An election for the open Lincoln City city council positions will be conducted in November.

 Jeremy C. Ruark / Country Media, Inc.

Two Lincoln City Council seats, Wards I, and Ward II, are up for election Nov. 7, 2023 with terms beginning Jan.1, 2024.

The two open positions are left following the resignations of Sydner Kasner and Elaine Starmer. The Lincoln City Council voted to allow an open election to fill the two positions.

Online Poll

Do you believe the increases in the minimum wage in Oregon are fair and just?

You voted:


