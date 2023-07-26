Senate Republicans across Oregon have announced plans for re-election to their current Senate seats.
“Oregonians are fed up with the national Democrat agenda.” Oregon Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp said. “They are tired of out-of-control crime and drug use making their neighborhoods more dangerous. Oregonians deserve better than the reckless tax and spend policies driving up the cost of living and infla- tion across Oregon. They desperately want balance. Senate Republicans are looking forward to vigorous debates over the course of the campaign season.”
Senate Republicans who announced for election July 24 to the 2024 campaigns:
- Senator David Brock Smith (R - Port Orford)
- Senate District 1 Senator Dick Anderson (R - Lincoln City)
- Senate District 5 Senator Fred Girod (R - Lyons) Senate District 9
- Senator Tim Knopp (R - Bend) Senate District 27
- Senator Dennis Linthicum (R - Klamath Falls) Senate District 28
Senatpors Knopp and Linthicum have sent a letter to Secretary of State asking for a declaratory ruling on Measure 113 on whether Sen. Knopp and Sen. Linthicum will be allowed ballot access for the 2024 election.
