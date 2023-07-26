Election 2024
Senate Republicans across Oregon have announced plans for re-election to their current Senate seats.

“Oregonians are fed up with the national Democrat agenda.” Oregon Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp said. “They are tired of out-of-control crime and drug use making their neighborhoods more dangerous. Oregonians deserve better than the reckless tax and spend policies driving up the cost of living and infla- tion across Oregon. They desperately want balance. Senate Republicans are looking forward to vigorous debates over the course of the campaign season.”

