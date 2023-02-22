Despite being a relative newcomer to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport, Physical Therapist Joe Cappelleri has had a noticeable impact on patients and colleagues, earning him the hospital’s 2022 Employee of the Year Award.

Employee of the Year

Employee of the Year Joe Cappelleri, center, poses with Manager Jennifer Miller and Vice President of Patient Services Sam Jones.

Cappelleri has worked at Samaritan Physical Rehab – Newport since October 2021. He came with more than two decades of experience, and an obvious love of his profession and patients. When prompted, he talks enthusiastically about educating patients to the workings of their bodies and reasons certain treatments are helpful. His primary areas of expertise include orthopedic, sports and spinal rehab.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Are you ready for Spring?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.