Reimbursement Ending

State of Oregon remote workers will no longer be reimbursed for commuting to the office as of September.

The Oregon Department of Administrative Services (DAS) today announced its plan to end reimbursement standards for remote work that were established during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reinstated policy, which comes at the direction of Gov. Tina Kotek, will end the pandemic-era practice of reimbursing employees who work remotely, including those who work out-of-state to travel to their offices in Oregon.

