The Oregon Department of Administrative Services (DAS) today announced its plan to end reimbursement standards for remote work that were established during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The reinstated policy, which comes at the direction of Gov. Tina Kotek, will end the pandemic-era practice of reimbursing employees who work remotely, including those who work out-of-state to travel to their offices in Oregon.
Under the revised policy, which returns to Oregon’s remote work guidelines pre-pandemic, state employees will continue to be allowed to work remotely as approved by their agencies. However, remote employees will no longer be reimbursed for commuting to the office.
This policy will go into effect on September 1, 2023, which will enable DAS to properly prepare and provide notice to employees about changes to the remote work policy around reimbursement.
“We must ensure that state resources are used effectively to serve Oregonians and that our policies reflect the evolving needs of our workforce and the public,” the DAS Chief Operating Officer and Interim Director Berri Leslie said. “Employees will continue to be allowed to work remotely as approved by their state agencies. We look forward to implementing this change and continuing to refine our policies to meet the needs of our state employees.”
