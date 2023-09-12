Enforcement
Courtesy

The Lincoln City Police Department plans to conduct a Pedestrian Safety Operation on Monday, September 18, 2023, on Hwy 101 in the area between N 10th Street and N 14th Street.

The primary focus of this operation is to raise pedestrian safety awareness. With the use of a decoy pedestrian, the Lincoln City Police Department hopes to raise the awareness of drivers through education and enforcement of pedestrian right-of-way laws. The operation will be conducted between the hours of 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM. Warning signs will be posted prior to entering the pedestrian safety operation zone.

