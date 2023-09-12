The Lincoln City Police Department plans to conduct a Pedestrian Safety Operation on Monday, September 18, 2023, on Hwy 101 in the area between N 10th Street and N 14th Street.
The primary focus of this operation is to raise pedestrian safety awareness. With the use of a decoy pedestrian, the Lincoln City Police Department hopes to raise the awareness of drivers through education and enforcement of pedestrian right-of-way laws. The operation will be conducted between the hours of 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM. Warning signs will be posted prior to entering the pedestrian safety operation zone.
LCPD last conducted a pedestrian safety operation on August 11, 2022. During that operation, twenty-one citations and thirteen warnings were issued for violations of the crosswalk laws (Failing to stop for pedestrian in crosswalk or Passing vehicle stopped at a crosswalk).
In addition to the pedestrian safety operation, the Lincoln City Police also plans to conduct several Distracted Driving Enforcement operations through the end of September 2023. These operations are designed to stop drivers who are distracted while operating their vehicles and talking on their cell phones or other electronic devices. In addition, the officers will be looking for drivers who are driving aggressively by speeding, following too close, making dangerous or unsignaled lane changes, or running stop signs.
The members of the Lincoln City Police Department are dedicated to enhancing the safety of our citizens and guests of the city, and these safety operations are conducted in an effort to reduce the potential for injuries or death caused from traffic collisions.
Funding for the pedestrian safety operations and the distracted driving operations are made possible through grants provided by the Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon Impact.
