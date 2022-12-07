Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) now has more funding to beef up DUII Enforcement.

Beefed Up Patrols

The $2,500 DUII enforcement grant funds will be utilized to put extra patrol officers on patrol during dates and times when higher numbers of impaired drivers are likely to be on the roadways, according to LCPD Lt. Jeff Winn.

