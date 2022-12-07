The Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) now has more funding to beef up DUII Enforcement.
The $2,500 DUII enforcement grant funds will be utilized to put extra patrol officers on patrol during dates and times when higher numbers of impaired drivers are likely to be on the roadways, according to LCPD Lt. Jeff Winn.
"The LCPD plans on using the first of these grant funds during the Christmas / New Year’s holiday season," he said. "This time period is part of the national High Visibility Enforcement event time period which runs from December 15, 2022 through January 1, 2023"
The national High Visibility Enforcement events are designed to increase the number of patrol officers on the streets nationwide with an emphasis on seeking out drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs and removing them from the roadways.
"DUII’s continues to be a leading cause of motor vehicle crash deaths and injuries throughout the nation," Winn said. "The Lincoln City Police Department is pleased to be joining forces with other law enforcement agencies to crack down on impaired drivers. Our goal is simple, to save lives. Drunk driving is simply not worth the risk; if you drive drunk, you will be arrested."
The LCPD last used DUII enforcement grant funds during the 2022 Labor Day Weekend time period. Two enforcement operations were conducted resulting in two arrests being made for other crimes along with 14 citations being issued for other violations including driving while suspended, driving uninsured and speeding. No DUII arrested were made during these operations; however, the Oregon State Police arrested one driver for DUII after that driver crashed into our patrol car causing minor injury to our officer.
"The members of your Lincoln City Police Department are committed to the safety of our citizens and visitors and these grant funds are a valuable resource that will assist us in improving the traffic safety in our community," Winn said.
These grant funds were made possible through Oregon Impact and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
