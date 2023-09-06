The Siletz and Newport City Councils passed resolutions on Aug. 28 and Sept. 5 respectively, urging the Oregon Legislature to end the sale of flavored tobacco products in the state.
In the 2023 legislative session, HB 3090 advanced before a lawmaker walk-out curtailed much of the state’s important business.
The votes were lauded by Flavors Hook Oregon Kids, a statewide coalition of more than 60 diverse organizations focused on protecting the health of Oregon kids by ending the sale of flavored tobacco products, including the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, American Heart Association, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), American Lung Association, Kaiser Permanente and community-based organizations across the state.
"Big Tobacco is ruthless in its attempts to ensnare future generations to its deadly products,” ACS CAN Oregon Government Relations Director Jamie Dunphy said. “The tobacco industry knows that flavors - like candy, fruit, and mint - hook kids, which is meant to lure them into a lifetime of addiction. Research shows that more than 80% of youth who have ever used tobacco start with a flavored product.”
In Oregon, tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death and disease, killing more than 8,000 people each year. Polling from earlier this year found that 62% of Oregonians support ending the sale of flavored tobacco products.
In 2022, Multnomah County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance banning the sale of flavored tobacco and nicotine products in Multnomah County, marking a decisive step forward after years of wide-ranging work to address a vaping and smoking crisis among young people.
The ordinance will become effective on Jan. 1, 2024.
According to a Multnomah County release, The Action Communities for Health, Innovation and Environmental Change (ACHIEVE) Coalition and the County’s Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) program asked the county to ban flavored tobacco products in 2015, identifying them as a major contributor to health disparities, specifically affecting the Black and African American communities.
Health experts say flavored tobacco and nicotine products also disproportionately attract young people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.