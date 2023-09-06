What's Inside

This graphic from Flavors Hook Oregon Kids illustrates the content of flavored tobacco products.

 Courtesy from Flavors Hook Oregon Kids

The Siletz and Newport City Councils passed resolutions on Aug. 28 and Sept. 5 respectively, urging the Oregon Legislature to end the sale of flavored tobacco products in the state.

In the 2023 legislative session, HB 3090 advanced before a lawmaker walk-out curtailed much of the state’s important business.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Are you ready for the change from summer to fall?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.