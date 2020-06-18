As Lincoln County seemed to be on the cusp of instilling a mandatory face covering order certain public spaces, it seems such an order is unnecessary now given Oregon Governor Kate Brown's announcement June 17.
During the announcement, Gov. Brown gave an update on the state's reopening progress, as last week she issued a one-week pause due to rising case numbers.
"I did this to give public health experts time to assess what factors are driving the spread of the virus and make adjustments to our reopening strategy," Gov. Brown said. "Since then, the Oregon Health Authority has continued to analyze data in the state, including the source of the growth in new cases, hospitalizations, results of contact tracing, and other metrics. Additionally, I have consulted with independent health experts, business leaders, and local elected officials."
Yesterday, Gov. Brown announced four decisions that will take effect at varying times. First, was instituting a requirement to wear face coverings while in indoor public spaces, such as grocery stores and other businesses, for Lincoln, Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Hood River, Marion and Polk Counties. This mandate will be effective beginning Wednesday, June 24.
Second, Gov. Brown decided to move Marion, Polk and Hood River Counties to Phase 2 beginning Friday, June 19.
"Marion and Polk Counties are seeing a decline in hospitalizations, and Hood River has had only one new hospital admission in the past two weeks," Gov. Brown stated. "All three counties have implemented timely follow up on cases in the past week."
Third, Gov. Brown decided to move Multnomah County to Phase 1 starting Friday, June 19, despite Multnomah's increase in new cases recently. The decision was made because the county has not experienced an uptrend in new hospital admissions, and overall hospitalizations remain within capacity.
Lastly, Gov. Brown said she will be grouping several counties together as regional units for future reopening decisions. This will apply to the tri-county area – Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas Counties will be treated as a single unit in future reopening decisions. Marion and Polk Counties, which each include parts of the City of Salem, will also be treated as a unit going forward.
"Both of these regions include a highly-connected urban area, making it difficult to monitor the disease based solely on the contours of county jurisdictional lines," Gov. Brown explained. “As a result of these decisions, the entire tri-county region will remain in Phase 1 for at least 21 days after June 19 before the three counties together will become eligible for Phase 2. I know this impacts communities and businesses in Clackamas and Washington counties but, as we reopen our state, we must recognize how interconnected the metro area is.
“The next few weeks will be difficult, and we will be monitoring the data regularly. We are much better prepared than we were in early March. We have increased PPE, much more widespread testing, and many more contact tracers."
Gov. Brown also noted that if hospitalizations spike too rapidly and if the capacity of the health care system is threatened, the state will be forced to revert to stricter rules.
“Our entire ability to reopen and stay open is dependent on whether each of us follows basic health and safety protections," Gov. Brown said. "Stay home if you feel sick, wear a face covering, keep six feet of distance, avoid crowds, and wash your hands regularly. We truly are all in this together.”
