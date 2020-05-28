On May 19, at about 10 p.m., three Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) deputies and a Lincoln City Police Officer were in the Otis area investigating a disturbance call.
While at the scene, deputies and officer heard what sounded like gunshots coming from the area of North Fawn Drive. Two units left the disturbance call and began investigating the shots they had just heard.
Three minutes later, WVCC Dispatch received a 911 call from a resident near the shooting location. The 911 caller reported a subject came to his door saying he had been shot. LCSO Deputies went to the location where the shots were reported and began investigating the incident; however, they could not immediately locate the victim.
A LCSO K9 team was called to the scene to assist in finding the still-unknown victim. An LCSO deputy and K9 Nix located the victim in the yard of a nearby property. The victim had not sustained life-threatening injuries.
The Lincoln County Major Crime Team was activated to continue the investigation. The Major Crime Team consists of members from the LCSO, Lincoln City Police Department, Newport Police Department, Toledo Police Department, Oregon State Police, Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Investigators determined the incident had been a failed robbery attempt that escalated to the point of gunshots being fired at the victim. A search warrant was executed at a residence on North Fawn Drive, which yielded a firearm and other evidence of the firearm having been discharged during the robbery attempt. Three suspects were taken into custody in connection with the incident.
On May 28, a Lincoln County Grand Jury indicted Nelson Leonard Jackson, 35, of Otis, for Attempted Murder in the Second Degree with a Firearm, Robbery in the First Degree with a Firearm (x3), Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the First Degree with a Firearm, Robbery in the Second Degree with a Firearm, Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the Second Degree, Robbery in the Third Degree, Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the Third Degree, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon with a Firearm, Attempted Assault in the First Degree with a Firearm, Attempted Assault in the Second Degree with a Firearm (x3), Attempted Assault in the Third Degree (x3) and Menacing.
Jackson is currently lodged at Lincoln County Jail with bail set at $500,000.
Also indicted was Glenn Lavaughn Thompson, 31, of Otis, on charges of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree with a Firearm, Robbery in the First Degree with a Firearm (x3), Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the First Degree with a Firearm, Robbery in the Second Degree with a Firearm, Robbery in the Second Degree, Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the Second Degree, Robbery in the Third Degree, Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the Third Degree, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon with a Firearm, Attempted Assault in the First Degree with a Firearm, Attempted Assault in the Second Degree with a Firearm (x3), Attempted Assault in the Third Degree (x4) and Menacing.
Thompson is also lodged at Lincoln County Jail with bail set at $500,000.
The final suspect Bobby Jo Monk, 49, of Otis was indicted on charges of Robbery in the First Degree with a Firearm (x3), Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the First Degree with a Firearm, Robbery in the Second Degree with a Firearm, Robbery in the Second Degree, Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the Second Degree, Robbery in the Third Degree, Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the Third Degree, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon with a Firearm and Menacing.
Monk is also lodged at Lincoln County Jail with bail set at $550,000.
