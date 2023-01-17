Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

You might have noticed gasoline prices have dipped below $3 a gallon in parts of Lincoln County.

The short days and winter weather of January are making people drive less, lowering gasoline demand, according to the weekly American Automobile Association (AAA) price survey.

Falling Gasoline Prices

Prices at the pumps have fallen below $3 a gallon at some stations in Lincoln County.
