Emergency services responded to the Falcon Cove area, near the county line of Clatsop County and Tillamook County, at 12:38 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, for three people that had been swept into the ocean.
Oregon State Police said an adult man was holding two children, a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy, on the shore and they were all swept into the ocean by a wave. The man and father of the two children has been identified as Jeremy Stiles, 47, from Portland.
According to authorities, a police officer arrived to find the adult man struggling to get out of the ocean and a girl further out in the ocean. The officer went into the ocean and was able to get the girl and bring her to shore. She was transported by Medix Ambulance to Providence Seaside Hospital (PSH). The adult man was also taken by ambulance to PSH.
The 4-year-old boy has not yet been located. The U.S. Coast Guard sent helicopters to aid in the search, but the search had to be suspended at sunset.
The young girl was pronounced dead at PSH.
Cannon Beach Fire Department, Cannon Beach Police Department and Manzanita Police Department all assisted on scene.
The officer that entered the ocean is from the Manzanita Police Department and is requesting no media interviews at this time.
The family has since created a GoFundMe page, requesting support to help the Stiles family with funeral expenses. The page said 47-year-old Jeremy Stiles, 7-year-old Lola Stiles and 4-year-old were walking on a beach trail when a sneaker wave crept up and pulled them out to sea.
“Lola was pronounced dead at the hospital, William’s body has not yet been recovered and Jeremy is recovering from hypothermia at Seaside Hospital,” the GoFundMe page said. “The Stiles/Romaine families want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers and especially the support of the first responders and Coast Guard during this horrific tragedy for our family.”
You can make donartions at https://www.gofundme.com/f/stiles-family-support
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.