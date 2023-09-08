On Thursday, Sept. 7, at approximately 2:15 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle versus motorcycle crash on Highway-101, near milepost 155, in Lincoln County.
The preliminary investigation indicated a Dodge Ram 1500, operated by James Semrau (62) of Eugene, was turning left onto Hwy-101 from N Bayview Rd. A Kawasaki EX motorcycle, operated by Alex Gomez (27) of Toledo, was northbound on Hwy-101 going through the intersection with Bayview Rd, when the Dodge crossed the northbound lane of travel. The Kawasaki struck the Dodge and caught fire as a result of the crash.
