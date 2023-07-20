Oregon State Police (OSP) report one person was killed and two others hospitalized following a traffic crash on Highway 18 north of Otis.
OSP and emergency responders were dispatched to the site of the crash on Highway 18 milepost 12.5 at approximately 10:53 a.m. Tuesday, July 18.
The preliminary investigation indicated a white Toyota Corolla, operated by 20-year-old Gustavo Adolfo Contreras-Gonzalez of Beaverton, was traveling westbound when it failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the opposing lane of travel, left the roadway, and struck a tree. The collision caused the vehicle to roll over onto the drivers side.
The operator (Gustavo) and passenger, 27-year-old Jonathan Contreras-Gonzalez of Beaverton, were transported for medical treatment.
Another passenger, 21-year-old Jose Adrian Contreras-Gonzalez of Beaverton, was declared deceased at the scene.
The highway was impacted for approximately six hours during the on-scene investigation.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Grand Ronde Police, and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP at the scene of the crash.
