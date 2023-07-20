Fatal Crash

Highway 18 at milepost 12.5 was closed for several hours during the investigation.

Oregon State Police (OSP) report one person was killed and two others hospitalized following a traffic crash on Highway 18 north of Otis.

OSP and emergency responders were dispatched to the site of the crash on Highway 18 milepost 12.5 at approximately 10:53 a.m. Tuesday, July 18.

