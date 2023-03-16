Oregon State Police report one person died and three others suffered serious injuries in a crash along Highway 101 south of Lincoln City.
OSP troopers and emergency crews responded to the crash site just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, to find a two-vehicle crash near milepost 152 on Highway 101 in Lincoln County.
The preliminary investigation indicated a white Subaru Impreza WRX, operated by 32-year-old Ashlee Christine Hayden of Tidewater, was southbound when, for an unknown reason, it crossed into the northbound lane and struck a white Chevy box truck, operated by 40-year-old Victor Loreza, of Salem, head on.
The operator of the Subaru was declared deceased at the scene.
The Chevy box truck operator and two passengers, 38-year-old Jose Soto Hernandez and 40-year-old Jesus Vargas Gerardo, both of Salem, were all transported to hospitals with serious injuries.
The highway was closed for approximately five hours while the on-scene investigation was conducted.
Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies, Central Coast Fire Department crews, Seal Rock Fire Department crews, the Oregon Department of Transportation and Life Flight assisted at the crash site.
