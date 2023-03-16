Fatal Crash

The highway was closed for approximately five hours while the on-scene investigation was conducted.

 Courtesy from OSP

Oregon State Police report one person died and three others suffered serious injuries in a crash along Highway 101 south of Lincoln City.

OSP troopers and emergency crews responded to the crash site just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, to find a two-vehicle crash near milepost 152 on Highway 101 in Lincoln County.

