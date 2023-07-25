Details have now been released concerning a fatal traffic crash in Tillamook County.
Oregon State Police and emergency first responders were dispatched to the two-vehicle crash on Highway101, near milepost 58, in Tillamook County, shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22.
OSP reports the preliminary investigation indicated a white Chevy Suburban, operated by 30-year-old Robert Allen Aparicio of Tillamook, was traveling northbound when, for an unknown reason, it crossed into the opposing lane and struck a silver Ford Fusion head-on, operated by 89-year-old Donna Parker of Nehalem.
The operator of the Ford (Parker) was pronounced dead at the scene.
The operator of the Suburban (Aparicio) was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.
The highway was impacted for approximately four hours during the on-scene investigation. OSP was assisted by the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office, Tillamook Police Department and ODOT.
