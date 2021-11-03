On Monday night, Nov. 1, 2021 at about 10:44 p.m., Lincoln City Police responded to a report of a bicyclist down in the roadway in the southwest 5900 block of Highway 101.
Upon arrival they found 63-year-old Wade W. Hawley of Lincoln City, laying under his bicycle deceased, along the side of the roadway.
An investigation ensued and it was initially thought to be a possible hit-and-run, however as the investigation progressed it was determined that no hit-and-run had occurred. The investigation determined that Mr. Hawley was riding his bicycle southbound on the west side of Highway 101 when he collided with a large temporary traffic sign that was along the roadway.
The impact with the sign caused a severe injury to Mr. Hawley, however he was able to travel several hundred more feet on his bicycle before collapsing in the roadway. Several drivers then stopped to try and help Mr. Hawley prior to police arrival.
Highway 101 was closed in the area for approximately four hours while the scene investigation took place.
The Lincoln City Police would like to thank the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Oregon Department of Transportation, North Lincoln Fire & Rescue, and the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office for their assistance with this incident.
The Lincoln City Police would also like to thank the citizens who stopped to try and help Mr. Hawley before police arrived. Their willingness to try and help and compassion is very much appreciated.
The investigation remains open and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked contact Lincoln City Police Detective Sergeant Eric Henderson at 541-994-3636.
