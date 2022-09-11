Oregon State Police (OS) report alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in a fatal traffic crash in the Lincoln City area.
At approximately 8:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to the two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 at milepost 121.
The OSP preliminary investigation revealed a southbound white Toyota FJ Cruiser, operated by 57-year-oldf Kendra Lee Peracca, of Gleneden Beach, crossed over the center line and crashed head-on with a northbound red Acura TL, operated by 74-year-old Nancy Ann Vickstrom.
Peracca was transported via Life Flight to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Vickstrom was also transported via Life Flight but sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital, according to OSP.
Highway 101 was closed for approximately six hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated.
North Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) Incident Response assisted at the crash site.
