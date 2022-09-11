Fatal Crash

Highway 101 was closed for approximately six hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated.

 Jeremy C. Ruark / The News Guard

Oregon State Police (OS) report alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in a fatal traffic crash in the Lincoln City area.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to the two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 at milepost 121.

