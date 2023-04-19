Fatal Crash

Highway 20 at milepost 3 was shut down for five hours during the crash investigation.

 Jeremy C. Ruark / Country Media, Inc.

One person died another person was hospitalized following a two-vehicle traffic crash on Highway 20 in Lincoln County.

Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to the crash at approximately 9:59 a.m. Monday, April 17, near milepost 3.

