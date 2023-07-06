A Depoe Bay man has died in the traffic crash in Polk County.
A Depoe Bay man has died in the traffic crash in Polk County.
Oregon State Police responded to the single vehicle crash at approximately 2:35 p.m. Monday, July 3, off Highway 22W, near milepost 20, in Polk County.
The OSP preliminary investigation indicated a Toyota Highlander, operated by 74-year-old William Terry Bailey of Depoe Bay, left the highway, and traveled approximately 1,000 feet through a field before striking a power pole. The vehicle continued to Merrill Ln NW where it struck a fence and became entangled in wire.
Bailey was declared deceased at the scene. Investigator believe Bailey may have suffered a medical event prior to the crash.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office, SW Polk County Fire, City of Dallas Fire and EMS, and Pacific Power and Light assisted OSP at the crash site.
