On Sunday, November 21, 2021 at approximately 6:23 PM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a report of a two-vehicle head-on collision on Highway 101 near milepost 152.
Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Toyota Corolla, operated by Michael Noel (59) of Waldport, crossed over the centerline and crashed head-on with a northbound Mercedes GLK SUV, operated by Lorrie Ann Owens (54) of Waldport. The Mercedes rolled into a roadside ditch, entrapping Owens and her passenger Norma Parry (78) of Waldport.
Noel sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Owens and Parry were extricated and transported to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital with injuries.
Hwy 101 was detoured for approximately five hours.
OSP was assisted by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Seal Rock Fire and Rescue, Central Lincoln Fire Department and ODOT Incident Response.
