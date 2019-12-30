On Sunday, Dec. 29, at approximately 4:31 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 80.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a red Pontiac Grand Am, operated by Dorene Anderson, 65, of Tillamook, was northbound on Hwy 101 when, for unknown reasons, the Pontiac left the road, struck a tree and came to rest in Beaver Creek.
Anderson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
OSP was assisted by Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and Nestucca Fire and Rescue.
