Details have now been released by Oregon State Police (OSP) following a fatal traffic crash along Highway 101
At approximately 1:16 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, the OSP responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway101, near milepost 132, in Lincoln County.
The preliminary investigation indicated a tan Chevrolet Blazer was traveling southbound when it left the roadway for unknown reasons, rolled multiple times, and came to a rest on the roof.
The operator of the vehicle, 32-year-old Megan Becca Wigington of Salem, was declared deceased at the scene.
The highway was impacted for approximately one hour during the on-scene investigation. Depoe Bay Fire, PacWest Ambulance, and the Oregon Department of transportation assisted OSP at the crash site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.