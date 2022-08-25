On Wednesday, August 24, at about 9:38 p.m., Lincoln City Police officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle vs motorcycle crash in the 500 block of south Highway 101.
When officers arrived on scene, they found both of the northbound lanes of travel were blocked because of the crash. The driver of the motorcycle, a 2003 Harley Davidson, was identified as Aden Charles Perkins, 29, of Lincoln City.
The motorcyclist was found lying in the roadway with severe injuries. Citizens, officers and medical personnel from North Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Pacific West Ambulance attempted to provide medical aid, however, Perkins succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the involved vehicle, a white 1991 Suzuki Sidekick, was identified as James Lee Mitchell, 27, of Otis. He was checked and treated at the scene, but did not appear to have sustained any serious injuries as a result of the crash.
Highway 101 was closed at the crash scene and the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) personnel diverted traffic around the site while the crash investigation was being conducted.
The ensuing scene investigation determined that the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Highway 101 when the driver of the Suzuki Sidekick pulled out of the Space Age Gas Station lot, attempting to turn northbound on Highway 101. The Suzuki and the motorcycle collided, with the impact causing the motorcyclist to be thrown from his motorcycle.
During the scene investigation, officers developed probable cause to believe that Mitchell was driving his vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants. Mitchell was subsequently arrested and lodged in the Lincoln County Jail on charges of Manslaughter II and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.
Assisting in the crash investigation were members of the Lincoln County Major Crash Team, which includes personnel from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office, Newport Police Department, and Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT). The Lincoln City Police Department would like to thank the members of the Major Crash team for all their assistance with this incident.
The investigation into this crash remains open, and anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact Lincoln City Police Detective Sergeant Henderson or Detective Goodman at 541-994-3636.
The information above was provided by the Lincoln City Police Department.
