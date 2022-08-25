On Wednesday, August 24, at about 9:38 p.m., Lincoln City Police officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle vs motorcycle crash in the 500 block of south Highway 101.

When officers arrived on scene, they found both of the northbound lanes of travel were blocked because of the crash. The driver of the motorcycle, a 2003 Harley Davidson, was identified as Aden Charles Perkins, 29, of Lincoln City.

Fatal Crash Site

Chalk marks lined Highway 101 at the site of the fatal crash following the police investigation.
