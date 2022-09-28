A Yachats residents has died following a traffic crash along Highway 101 in Lincoln County.
At approximately 8:24 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers and emergency personnel responded to the single vehicle crash near milepost 162.
Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Toyota SR5 pickup, operated by David A. Stendal (61) of Yachats, crossed over the northbound lane and went into the ditch on the northbound shoulder.
Stendal was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. It is presumed a medical event precipitated the crash.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies, PACWEST Ambulance and Yachats Fire Department assisted at the crash site.
