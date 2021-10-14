On October 9th, 2021 at about 6:50 pm, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the report of a vehicle crash on the USFS 500 road East of the City of Siletz.
It was reported at that time that the crashed vehicle was on fire, and that the single occupant was still in the vehicle. The USFS 500 is a gravel forest management roadway open to public access.
Upon arrival deputies observed a Toyota Tacoma resting on its side in the gravel roadway, the vehicle was engulfed in flames at that time.
Responding units from the Siletz Fire District subsequently extinguished the fire.
The driver, and only occupant of the vehicle at the time of the crash, 42 year old Siletz resident Chad Edward Goodell was pronounced dead at the scene.
Evidence at the scene indicated that Mr Goodell was travelling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle on the gravel roadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.