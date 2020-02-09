Every February, the school-based health care community celebrates National School-Based Health Center Awareness Month—an opportunity to recognize our success and raise awareness about how school-based health centers (SBHCs) are revolutionizing the way children and adolescents access health care services.
The school-based health centers (SBHCs) ensure that kids can get the care they need, without missing additional class time.
This month, the SBHC will be sharing video tours of the centers and promoting services within the schools.
“The staff in the SHBCs are dedicated to helping students reach their best physical and emotional health," Ellen Franklin, SBHC Program Manager said. "Our motto is Healthy Kids Learn Better!”
School-based health centers are located in all four Lincoln County School District (LCSD) high schools. These centers are run by Lincoln Community Health Center in partnership with LCSD.
Physical exams, diagnosis and treatment of minor illnesses, immunizations, mental health screening and treatment of minor injuries are examples of the services students can obtain. The full range of physical, mental and preventative health services is delivered by licensed professionals from Lincoln Community Health Center, including physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, and mental health clinicians.
Well-child exams and health assessments are used to provide preventative care. Providers will connect with students on topics like sleep habits, nutrition, self-esteem, healthy relationships, and other wellness-related topics.There are also a variety of vision, hearing, and dental screenings offered.
“I am very proud of the high-quality, professional services that students receive at our SBHCs”, said Rebecca McBee-Wilson, Health Center Director.
As federally-qualified health centers, SBHCs offer affordable services. Nobody is turned away. Staff can also assist with referrals for other services and with eligibility and sign-up for the Oregon Health Plan. The presence of these clinics in schools reduces barriers like cost and transportation that might keep children from getting the care they need.
All students may utilize the SBHCs. Appointments may be made by student or parent by calling:
• Newport: 541-265-0472
• Lincoln City: 541-265-0474
• Toledo: 541-265-0473
• Waldport: 541-265-0471
SBHCs are a service of Lincoln County Health and Human Services. To learn more about the SBHCs and other area health services, visit www.lincolncommunityhealthcenter.com.
