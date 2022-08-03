Oregon’s ports, waterways, and coastal, fishing, and tribal communities could receive millions of dollars in federal funding under U.S. Senate Appropriations bills, according to Oregon U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley.

Help for Small Ports

The federal legislation could fund dredging at small ports, like Depoe Bay.

Merkley said the funding bills make significant, targeted investments in small ports and shipyards, boost Pacific salmon and steelhead recovery, and support Oregon's vital fishing industry.

