Oregon U.S. Senator Ron Wyden will convening an all-day, online seminar Tuesday, March 21, for representatives of Oregon cities, counties and nonprofits that may qualify for federal funding.

In Newport

Oregon U.S. Senator Ron Wyden speaks during his town hall Monday, Jan. 9, at Oregon Coast Community College in Newport.

The seminar will include representatives from eight federal agencies who will discus how the communities and organizations can earn benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

