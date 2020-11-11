FEMA has approved the addition of Lincoln County to its Direct Temporary Housing solutions program. Previously approved counties include Jackson, Linn and Marion.
The FEMA housing mission in Oregon addresses the shortage of available housing in the designated four counties, providing a bridge to eligible applicants as they develop a long-term housing strategy. The approval of Lincoln County comes after a thorough review of need and available date focusing on concentration of damages, lack of affordable housing, lack of available rental resources and impact to survivors and their communities.
FEMA representatives said they understand that housing resources are limited in some areas. FEMA is working closely with the State of Oregon to implement a targeted strategy to provide other forms of temporary housing to best meet the needs of displaced survivors.
The forms of Direct Temporary Housing may include the provision of Transportable Temporary Housing Units. These units can be used for up to 18 months from the date of the disaster declaration (Sept. 15, 2020 through March 15, 2022) while survivors continue to work on their long-term housing plans.
Other components of Direct Temporary Housing solutions in Oregon could include the following:
- Direct Lease enables leasing of a property that would not generally be available to the public, such as corporate lodging to provide temporary housing for survivors.
- Multi-Family Lease and Repair (MLR) enables agreements with owners of existing multi-family rental housing (three or more available units) that, with financial assistance, could be quickly repaired to local, state and federal codes and standards, and offered as temporary housing for FEMA applicants.
Implementing Direct Temporary Housing solutions is a process that will take time, FEMA says. Different types of solutions will have different timelines. FEMA is working as quickly as possible with state and local partners to develop strategies to meet the needs of survivors in each community.
FEMA is identifying applicants who are eligible and contacting them about their possible participation in direct housing. To be eligible for Direct Temporary Housing assistance, Oregon wildfire survivors must be registered with FEMA and reside in a county that has been designated for Individual Assistance and approved for Direct Temporary Housing. Damage must be to the primary residence and must be a result of the wildfires.
Survivors’ continued eligibility for direct housing assistance will be evaluated regularly during occupancy. Applicants with access and functional needs will be prioritized for accessible transportable temporary housing units.
If rental assistance or minor repair money enables a household to return home, survivors may not be eligible for further housing assistance. Eligibility will be determined after survivors apply for assistance, which can be done by visiting disasterassistance.gov, checking the FEMA mobile app or calling 800-621-3362 or (TTY: 800-462-7585). Those who use a Relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their assigned number for that service. They should be aware phone calls from FEMA may come from an unidentified number. Multilingual operators are available (Press 2 for Spanish).
Direct Temporary Housing solutions are temporary in nature and are not permanent dwellings. Other counties may be added if requested by the state and additional supporting documentation and information is provided that indicates the request meets the criteria to receive the Direct Temporary Housing solutions.
The state and FEMA are coordinating with municipalities and counties regarding local ordinance requirements, zoning, transportation requirements, occupancy inspections, setbacks and more. The state and FEMA are also coordinating the temporary housing effort with floodplain managers, environmental regulators, historic preservation officers, utility providers and other authorities identified by the state or municipalities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.