FEMA has begun construction on a site where temporary housing units will be provided to qualified survivor families from Lincoln County. Once completed, the new site in Lincoln City is expected to hold up to 21 temporary housing units.
FEMA spokespersons attended the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners meeting on Feb. 1 to provide an update on the housing situation in the county following the September wildfires. According to FEMA, 245 residents are currently living with friends and family, 84 individuals are living in hotels or motels, 51 are living in mass sheltering, 49 people are in new temporary rentals, 36 people are living in RV’s or mobile homes, 13 have moved to their secondary residence and four individuals have purchased new homes.
The temporary housing units are being constructed on Siltez Tribal property next to the Logan Road RV Park in Lincoln City. They are expected to be complete or at least substantially completed by Feb. 26. FEMA said they are currently working on a water pressure issue in the are but should be resolved in the next few weeks.
FEMA also expects to get applicants through the licensing process for the housing units in around five days following completion, getting victims in the units in the first week of March.
“Under the circumstances, it’s a pretty quick turnaround,” Commissioner Doug Hunt said. “We’re not the only county that’s dealing with these problems of housing issues relative to wildfires over the labor day time period. Housing is an issue not only relative to the wildfires but relative to COVID as well. It’s a big challenge and we appreciate the role of FEMA.”
In addition to Lincoln county, FEMA’s Direct Housing mission is in the process of providing temporary housing units to qualified disaster survivors in Jackson, Lane, Linn and Marion counties. To date, 95 families have been placed in temporary housing units in commercial parks and two group sites built by FEMA.
Currently, 265 survivor families are approved to receive FEMA Direct Temporary Housing in the five counties. The number of qualified families fluctuates over time as new households become eligible and other households locate alternate temporary or permanent housing on their own.
To the degree possible, FEMA works to keep survivors as close as possible to their communities, schools and places of worship. Direct Temporary Housing is provided to survivors for up to 18 months from the date of the disaster declaration (until March 2022).
“The beginning of this work is a major milestone,” Commissioner Claire Hall said. “Not only for the folks who were displaced by the fire, just members of the community, friends, relatives and others that were interested in this process.”
