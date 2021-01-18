In November, Lincoln County received word they would be approved for FEMA’s Direct Temporary Housing solutions program, which included bringing transportable temporary housing units for victims of the Echo Mountain Complex fire in North Lincoln County.
These units can be used for up to 18 months from the date of the disaster declaration (Sept. 15, 2020 through March 15, 2022) while survivors continue to work on their long-term housing plans. In partnership with FEMA, Lincoln County and the City of Lincoln City identified a property in North Lincoln County called the Fernwood development as a potential site for the mobile housing units.
The City of Lincoln City signed off on a resolution authorizing for emergency operations uses of the property in December. However, FEMA identified several hurdles with the Fernwood property including uneven terrain for the housing units, making sure the necessary utilities were available for the location and more.
Because of this, Lincoln City Attorney Richard Appicello announced at the Jan. 11 city council meeting that FEMA has ‘walked away’ from the Fernwood property and are in negotiations with property owners at another location.
“Before we reached an agreement with FEMA, they were talking to the Confederated Tribes of the Siletz Indians and they have an RV Park property, which I believe is about 20 acres and is more suitable because it is flatter for the use that they are asking for,” Appicello told the City Council last week.
Appicello said the Logan Road RV Park is on tribal property near the Chinook Winds Casino in North Lincoln County and that FEMA is still in negotiations with the tribe for the housing units. The city council voted on a resolution authorizing the emergency operations uses of the property subject the agreement between the tribe and FEMA.
Councilor Diana Hinton, who has been closely following the project with FEMA representatives, thanked FEMA for their hard work on this ever-changing project and acknowledged the fact that their were a lot of hassles that involved the Fernwood property.
“That was an exercise that didn’t pay off, but we tried,” Hinton said.
Councilor Rick Mark said the RV park seemed like a way better option than the other property since all other utilities are already in place and asked how it came about and why it wasn’t presented earlier. Hinton said she presented FEMA with the idea early on but the option wasn’t presented to the decision makers from FEMA until later on.
“There’s a disconnect somewhere and that’s with FEMA, because they were aware of this site,” Hinton said. “I suggested it as one of the early options but it’s okay, everything’s fine and moving along.”
The city council unanimously voted to pass the resolution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.