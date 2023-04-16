Join the Oregon Chapter of the American Cetacean Society at the Cape Perpetua Marine Reserve at 1 p.m.Saturday April 29.
The field trip is free and open to the public but registration is required on Eventbrite.
Register at the following link:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/american-cetacean-society-oregon-chapter-field-trip-to-cape-perpetua-tickets-604183488077
Directions
Meet at the top of the Cape (not the visitors center), the summit, at 800 feet is the highest viewpoint accessible by car on the Oregon Coast.
Take forest service road 55 off Highway 101. Turn at the campground sign, stay on the Service Road, do not enter campground. Turn left onto Forest Service Road 5553 and drive to the top.
If the weather is nice you might want to arrive early and have lunch at the top of the cape prior to the program. Please dress for the weather. Hiking shoes or boots are recommended for the visit to the Ten Mile Creek Sanctuary.
Paul Engelmeyer, of Portland Audubon, Ten Mile Creek Sanctuary Manager and the Oregon Marine Reserve Partnership (OMRP) will present a program about marine reserves, conservation, the land-sea connection and 30 X 30 initiatives. Learn about the new Action Alert for Oregon's Marine Reserves and how you can help.
After this portion of the program, for those who would like to participate, we will carpool to visit the Ten Mile Creek Sanctuary.
Engelmeyer has directed Audubon’s Ten Mile Creek Conservation Program since 1990. This program includes education, land stewardship, acquisition and advocacy. In the early ‘90s Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Audubon, the local community and the Siuslaw National Forest developed a partnership that grew into a basin-wide protection and restoration program which eventually led to a national award in 2005.
In 1994, Engelmeyer helped form the MidCoast Watersheds Council (MCWC). The MCWC works with the local basin planning teams, federal and state partners, the timber and agricultural interests to protect and restore over 1 million acres in five different watersheds in the Coast Range Bioregion.
Audubon Society of Portland’s Ocean Conservation Program focuses his efforts on the Central Coast Marbled Murrelet Important Bird Area (IBA) which has been designated a Globally Significant IBA. This 80,000 acre landscape unit encompasses the area from north of Yachats south through Cummins Wilderness, Ten Mile Creek, as well as Rock Creek Wilderness.
He has participated in the development of the Baja to Barrow ‘At-sea’ marine IBA conservation strategy which includes Perpetua and Heceta Banks. He also works on the regional Forage Fish campaign that looks to ensure a prey base for the many seabirds, salmon, tuna and marine mammals within the California Current.
He was the statewide conservation representative on the Ocean Policy Advisory Council (OPAC) for two terms. One of the key issues facing this advisory body was to develop a system of marine reserves that protect marine biodiversity.
He and local partners developed the proposal for the Heceta Perpetua Marine Reserve, Marine Protected Area, and Seabird Protection Area which is one of the 5 areas in Oregon’s near-shore that make up the backbone of a network of Marine Reserves that went into effect Jan. 2014.
Annual Summer Whale Watch at Boiler Bay will be held July 29 and 30.
For more details, contact Joy Primrose, ACS Oregon Chapter President 541-517-8754 and leave a message.
The American Cetacean Society protects whales, dolphins, porpoises, and their habitats. The non-profit organization was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in San Pedro, CA. Information on the ACS can be found on the website:
