Lincoln County Public Health announced today another positive case of COVID-19. The new case brings Lincoln County’s total to five confirmed cases.
Lincoln County is in close coordination with Oregon Health Authority (OHA) about these cases. Test results are now coming from multiple laboratories and are delivered electronically to providers, counties, and OHA throughout the day. As a result, some counties may release county data sooner than it is reported on the Oregon Health Authority website. www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus .
This individual is in their 60s and did not have contact with a known case so it is being considered community acquired. The person is not hospitalized and is self-isolating per Public Health guidelines.
“We have had 18 days with no confirmed cases, but today’s announcement is an important reminder that the novel coronavirus is still active in Oregon,” said Rebecca Austen, Health Department Director. “We urge our community members to continue to follow the stay home, save lives order from Governor Brown. Only go out if you must, and when you do, stay at least six feet away from others, wear a mask, and wash your hands frequently.”
The best way to protect yourself is to avoid exposure to the virus. There are easy steps you can take to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and many types of illness - including the flu - especially to older adults and those with underlying chronic diseases:
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched.
• Try to maintain space between yourself and others.
• Follow the governor’s orders on social distancing.
• Follow CDC’s travel guidance.
Samaritan Health Services has expanded their testing capacity, but due to the limited supply they do have to prioritize tests for those at highest risk. The tests still require clinician’s orders. Learn more about testing here: https://www.samhealth.org/about-samaritan/news-search/2020/03/19/temporary-testing-centers-open
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.