Lincoln City's Bijou Theatre is raising money for two local nonprofits through a film festival.
State Senator Dick Anderson joined the Bijou Theatre’s Betsy and Keith Altomare in revealing a new plaque in the theater’s lobby honoring the late cinema-lover, Pieter Vijfvinkle and inaugurating a month-long admission-by-donation“ Billy Wilder Film Festival” in his honor.
The festival’s first installment, a screening of 1959’s “Some Like It Hot,” drew 40 film goers and raised $671.
All funds are earmarked for two non-profit groups, the Echo Mountain Fire Relief fund, which supports the uninsured and under-insured families affected by the September 2020 Otis fire and Angels Anonymous, which provides immediate and basic services to those in need in the greater Lincoln City area.
“Pieter Vijfvinkle’s Billy Wilder Film Festival” continues on Saturday, Nov. 6, with the 11 a.m. screening of five-time Oscar winner “The Apartment” starring Jack Lemmon and Fred MacMurray and marking Shirley MacLaine’s debut.
The Nov. 13 showing brings the classic film “Sunset Boulevard” with William Holden, Gloria Swanson and Erich Von Stroheim and the final film, “Sabrina," starring Humphrey Bogart and Audrey Hepburn, will conclude the series on Nov. 20. All films will be screened at 11 a.m.
Assigned seats will be given, either at the door or by emailing bijoutheatre541@gmail.com.
For more information contact the Bijou by email or phone 541-992-5399.
