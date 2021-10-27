North Lincoln Fire & Rescue (NLFR) will use nearly $100,000 in state and federal grants for station and equipment upgrades.
"We received an Assistance to Firefighters Grant award from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the amount of $ 80,000 with a 95/5 split," NLFR Chief Rob Dahlman said. "NLFR will receive $76,190 to fund the purchase of a Direct Connect Source Capture Exhaust System to be installed into Station 16 in Taft."
Dahlman said the system connects directly to the tailpipe of a fire agency vehicle parked inside the station so harmful exhaust is sent directly outside by the way of ducting and a fan system.
"Vehicle exhaust is a known carcinogen and poses a danger to firefighters and other occupants of the building," Dahlman said. "This system makes our building and our firefighters healthier."
NLFR had applied for the grant twice before over the past three years before being successful.
"Persistence pays off," Dahlman said.
The new safer exhaust system is expected to be installed in the next eight weeks. Station 14 in Oceanlake had this same system installed during the extensive building seismic upgrade and remodel two years ago.
NLFR also has received a State Homeland Security Program grant of $20,000 through the Office of Oregon Emergency Management.
"The grant was award is meant to strengthen communications and maintain interoperability between Public Safety agencies," Dalhman said.
The grant money will fund the purchase of additional portable radios.
"Upgrading communications with current technology is an important safety concern," Dahlman said. "Although not a large amount of funding, NLFR needs to improve communications with Fire/EMS agencies based in Yamhill and Polk counties. The purchase of dual band portable radios will allow us to have one radio capable of those communications. These radios are double the cost of a single band radio, priced around $2,500 each."
NLFR serves 80 square miles and operates six stations.
