A 9-1-1 call of a possible fire in a business in the 3000 block of 28th Street sent North Lincoln Fire & Rescue (NLFR) crews to the site.
The initial 911 call shortly after 12 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, described a smell of smoke inside the building and that the people inside were evacuating.
Staff members at Samaritan Early Learning Center smelled an unusual odor and noticed that the lobby was a bit hazy, according to Center Director Kelsey Culbertson.
"They pulled the alarm, called the fire department and evacuated all children and staff very quickly," Culbertson said. “Our staff and students did amazing throughout the entire thing. We were out of the building for about 40 minutes in total. All families were notified through our center’s messaging system as soon as we were cleared and safely back in the building. We appreciate the prompt response by our local fire and police responders.”
NLFR crews arrived and began searching for any fire. Arriving firefighters also called in a ladder truck to assist the crews in scaling the building to find the source of the smoke. Unconfirmed reports were that the building's heating and cooling system motor had burned.
Lincoln City Police closed off a portion of the street while the investigation was underway.
There were no reports of actual fire and no injuries. The cause of the incident was not immediately available.
