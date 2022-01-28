North Lincoln Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a car fire Friday morning, Jan. 28, in the parking lot of Lighthouse Square, in the 4100 block of NE Hwy 101. They found a van that was well involved in fire.
According to the fire department, the occupant had just been pulled from the vehicle by a Lincoln City Police officer who was in the area and arrived first. The officer had opened the passenger door first and the car was filled with smoke and a tire exploded. He retreated and then saw the driver's door open. He quickly went back and pulled the only occupant out and moved him to safety.
The fire was quickly extinguished, and the occupant transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
