On Aug. 15, at approximately 3:16 p.m., North Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a reported residential fire on NE 34th St. at the Lincoln Woods Apartments.
By the time crews arrived to the scene, the fire had been stopped from spreading, according to resident Travis Kotoff, who noticed the flames from his nearby apartment.
“It looked like it started in the back of the building, at the divider of the two apartments,” Kotoff said.
Renters Trish Williams and husband Mike Blacketer were inside the building when it caught fire and believe that the cause may have been an electrical malfunction.
“I think it started outside the apartment and I think it could’ve been electrical,” Williams said. “I was inside just making my lunch and my husband came in and said we’ve got to go. I grabbed my phone and I ran out as fast as I could.”
Williams, Blacketer and Kotoff quickly alerted other building tenants and the apartments were evacuated. As NLFR was en route, Kotoff got to work attempting to contain the flames.
“We pretty much knocked down all the flames before the fire department got here,” Kotoff said. “I had the hose out behind the building and by the time we had stopped it from spreading, that’s when the fire department showed up and took over.
"But there were flames that were several feet high coming out of the roof.”
As NLFR continues to investigate for a definitive cause, Kotoff, much like Williams, believes that an electrical malfunction of sorts could be what sparked the fire.
“I think it was electrical because you could here a popping sound like something was malfunctioning,” Kotoff said.
Currently, NLFR crews are on scene to monitor the building and begin mopping up the fire. Although no injuries have been reported, Williams, Blacketer and other neighbors are anxious to see the extent of the damage.
“I don’t know what we’re going to do, we don’t have renter’s insurance,” Williams said. “It just sucks.”
This story will be updated once more information becomes available. Follow thenewsguard.com for more on this story.
